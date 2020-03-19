34-year-old Dies of Coronavirus and recently visited the Disney World

A 34-year-old man died Thursday from Chinese coronavirus recently visited both Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, according to TMZ.

Jeffrey Ghazarian died He has described his family to a hospital in Pasadena where he has been connected to a ventilator for the past five days.

According to the assumption, Ghazarian traveled from Los Angeles to Orlando on March 2 for a business trip and chose to spend a couple of days visiting the high-traffic theme parks with his friends. On March 8, Ghazarian started coughing. The next day he returned to Los Angeles, where he was checked in to a hospital with high fever. A chest X-ray revealed that Ghazarian had pneumonia and was given a coronavirus test.

TMZ reports that the man was connected to a ventilator as part of his treatment:

We were told that the results were positive on March 13, and Jeff was provided with a portable oxygen meter to monitor his levels … the worst of that afternoon. On March 14, he was taken to an hospital ambulance and quickly transferred to the ICU when it was discovered that his lungs were blocked with pneumonia between 60 and 70%. The doctors decided that the best way to go was to sedate and intuit, hoping that a ventilator would help their lungs heal.

A delay in obtaining antiviral drugs made his condition worse until he succumbed to his condition Thursday morning.

Ghazarian appeared to be a high-risk patient, having a history of asthma and having testicular cancer surgery in 2016. “He suffered a lot and struggled a lot. We will miss our Jeff every day, but we are grateful for all the happy and fun memories of the times we lived together, “her sister wrote on the Facebook wall. coronaviruses and 175 died, according to data from John Hopkins University.