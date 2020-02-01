34,000 children in Tawau should be vaccinated against polio for free | Malaysia

A mother watches a health worker administer a polio vaccine during an anti-polio campaign in Manila on September 20, 2019. Dr. G. Navindran, health officer from Tawau, said 43 percent, approximately 14,000 children in various areas, including Pulau Sebatik, had since received the vaccination January 21 – AFP

TAWAU, February 1 – The health office is aimed at 34,000 children, both citizens and non-citizens, who are to be vaccinated against polio free of charge between January and March.

Dr. G. Navindran, health officer at Tawau, said 43 percent, approximately 14,000 children in various areas, including Pulau Sebatik, had been vaccinated since January 21.

“Vaccination against oral polio vaccines (OPV) will be carried out in two phases from January 21 to February 21 and from February 22 to March 21,” he told reporters at the start of the Sabah polio vaccination campaign at Tawau level in the year Kampung Titingan, who was officiated here today by Apas assembly employee Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Nizam said the initiative to deliver the vaccine reflects government concerns about ensuring people’s health.

He also advised parents whose children were not vaccinated to meet with health officials during the campaign or in the hospital to get a free polio shot for their children. – Bernama