[350-shisha-pipes-seized-at-croydon-bars-as-entrepreneurs-fined-following-unlawful-using-tobacco]

The entrepreneurs of three shisha bars in Croydon city centre and Norbury have been purchased to fork out significant fines for illegally allowing folks to smoke indoors.

Sohail Iftikhar, also recognised as Sohail Khan, operates two shisha cafés on London Street in Norbury, equally called Café Havana, and a third Café Havana on George Street.

Yousef Afassi co-ran 1 of the Norbury cafés.

Like cigarettes, shisha can only be smoked outside in open up locations.

Iftikhar, 39, of Smitham Base Lane, in Purley and Afassi, 54, of Waddon Highway, in Waddon, both pleaded responsible to a single count of breaching the Health Act 2006 by failing to prevent people today smoking in a smoke-no cost premises, when they appeared at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court docket on January 14.

The courtroom heard Croydon Council officers and law enforcement visited the shisha bars concerning November 2018 and March 2019 and on each individual situation observed up to 15 folks smoking inside.

Through the visits they seized a lot more than 350 shisha pipes.

Iftikhar, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Courtroom on Monday, February 17, in which he admitted 3 more costs of breaching the Health and fitness Act 2006 at the bars.

He was fined £4,500 and ordered to fork out costs of £14,441.57.

Appearing at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on January 14, Afassi, was fined £1,350 and informed to pay charges of £5,430.10 and a £135 target surcharge.

Shisha is specifically prepared tobacco and is smoked applying burning wooden, coal or charcoal. Smoke is handed by way of h2o, but this does not make it any a lot less hazardous than cigarettes.

An hour in a shisha bar can see people inhale the similar volume of toxins as cigarette smoking 100 cigarettes.

Councillor Hamida Ali, cabinet member for safer Croydon and communities, claimed: “Smoking indoors is illegal, irrespective of whether it is cigarettes or shisha, and we will do every little thing we can to protect the community from the challenges linked to this.

“We will usually seem to take action from any premise that breaks the law to hold residents and site visitors safe and sound.”