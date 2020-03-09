352 delegates to the appointment in the next battle of the “Mini Super Tuesday”

Another important part of delegates, 352, are holding meetings as Joe Biden (D) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) prepare to face this Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders will participate in six states holding primary contests on March 10 in what has been dubbed the “Super Tuesday mini.”

These states are:

Idaho, 20 Delegates Committed

Michigan, 125 delegates engaged

Mississippi, 36 Delegates Committed

North Dakota, 14 Delegates Committed

Missouri, 68 Delegates Committed

Washington, 89 Delegates Committed

The six states offer a combined 352 delegates.

The former vice president, who devastated the South on Super Tuesday, leads the committed delegate totals ahead of the March 10 primary. It currently has 664 delegates engaged compared to the Sanders 57ers. A candidate needs a majority, or 1991, delegates participating in the convention to get their first ballot nomination.

Michigan offers the largest prize this Tuesday with 125 delegates to the turnout. A Detriot free press poll released Monday showed Biden a 24-point lead over Vermont’s self-described socialist senator in Great Lakes State.

Sanders held rallies in Michigan over the weekend in hopes of gaining state support, which he won in 2016, when he passed Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points (49.8%) at 48, 3 percent of Clinton.