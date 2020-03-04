36-calendar-year-old-arrested-for-punching,-kicking-aged-gentleman-in-visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Visalia man is at the rear of bars accused of punching an elderly man in the middle of the avenue.

Visalia law enforcement arrested 36-yr-outdated Hector Rios Tuesday night time following officers say he attacked the sufferer in the space of Noble Avenue and Demaree Road.

Law enforcement learned the 87-year-old victim lying in the road unresponsive. He is becoming taken care of for major head injuries.

Witnessed informed authorities that Rios started out punching the victim for no obvious explanation, leading to the target to drop in the road. They extra Rios left the scene, then returned a limited time later on to kick the victim in the head whilst he was on the ground.

Investigators are still figuring out a motive for the assault.

Rios is struggling with a number of felony rates, including assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and parole violation.