36 cheap and smart things that make it easy to work from home

Staying organized, getting comfortable and creating attractive work space are three key things to stay productive and motivated when working from home. But how can all this be done in the budget? Answer: With these jobs from home products that completely transform your living space into a fully operational office.

Now convenience is key when it comes to building your workspace; Without it, your productivity may be taken by the nose. To do this, try the back and conditional pillows to make any support chair (even your kitchen chair).

So now that you’re sitting down, it’s time to figure out where to put your computer, and there are plenty of options for that. If you like a more traditional table but you need it to fit into a smaller space, this combo table and compact shelf is a real bargain. Or if you are looking for mobility, check out this mobile cart. Of course, if you want to keep giving things real, you can always go with a reliable desk and work off the couch.

For more products that will turn your living space into a workspace, read on.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. This multifunctional laptop stand is height adjustable

You can use the height adjustable mobile stand in so many ways. Place it on the desktop to raise the laptop and reduce the neck strain, or turn it further to use it as a standing desk. You can also use it on the sofa as a lap table or extend it to serve as a tray table.

2. These memory foam pillows that allow you to sit for hours

Prevent back pain with this memory foam pad designed to relieve spinal pressure, support proper alignment and correct your posture. The seat cushion describes for maximum comfort and is perfect for long hours spent on the desktop.

3. These wrist rests that allow you to press and type ergonomically

Protect yourself from repeated stress injuries with this ergonomic mouse pad. A mouse pad made of a lightweight, breathable memory foam backed by a non-slip grip, the mouse pad has a built-in pad that supports the wrist as you press and scroll.

4. The simple lap table that makes using a laptop so much more comfortable

With its flat, stretchy surface that fits your laptop just as well as snacks or writing materials, this desk is the ultimate service player. Designed with a pillow at the bottom to keep comfort in your lap while you work, the built-in desktop sockets to keep your computer running and eight adjustable angle options so you can get the best view.

5. This planner to help you stay organized

When you work from home, it can be difficult to keep track of all your projects, but this planner helps you stay on track. The format gives you hourly planning metrics, as well as a list for action items as well as space for characters and of course drawings. Plus, it comes with sticky tabs so you can index and organize like a pro.

6. A perfect pair of headphones that you can use in all those video calls

All your video calls will sound so much more crisp and clear with these headphones with a built-in microphone and volume controls for effective control. They are lightweight and feature a padded headband that allows for comfortable wearing and they fold for easy mobility while on the move.

7. A folder notebook that allows you to organize your paperwork

Keep your various jobs and projects separate and organized with this folder notebook. With 24 colorful pockets, this ring notebook allows you to easily move between folders, and the tabs make finding individual parts a breeze. It’s great for sorting and keeping everything in one place, even when you don’t have a filing cabinet nearby.

8. These leggings that will essentially live day and night

I guarantee these are the leggings you will be wearing during the day and at night as you work from home. Indeed, the comfortable solution you’ve been looking for, ultra-soft and high waisted leggings, has a particularly wide belt strap for extra coverage. This reviewer wrote, “I wore these pants on a 12 hour flight and they were so comfortable! The wide waist belt without pinching elastic is ideal for me. They are so soft and beautifully washed.”

Available sizes: X-small – XX-large

Available colors: two

9. This dry erasure board which will keep track of all your projects

Visual reference can be a real help when you are juggling many projects and this dry erase log can help. The 16X20-inch calendar is magnetic, so you can even attach cards, notes, and pictures to it. The finished metal frame in gold gives a bit of elegance and comes with a marker and dry erasers and magnet to help you get started.

10. The laptop cart that lets you work from anywhere in your home

With a wheelchair that slides easily under a chair or couch, this laptop cart is ideal when looking for mobility at home. Adjustable to 20 to 33 inches in height, so you can use it comfortably no matter what type of chair (or sofa) you sit on. Choose from six end options.

11. A balance ball chair that gives your core a workout

Get in a little core strength training right there at your desk with this balance ball. The ultra-durable ball provides firm support and comes in three size options suitable for 6-foot-6-foot bodies. It comes with an inflation pump, and when you’re not using it on your desktop, you can use it to add another challenge to your workout.

12. The compact table is ideal for small spaces

With its slim profile, this desktop makes the work even the smallest spaces completely workable. Only 40 x 16 inches, the desktop itself has enough space for your laptop and mouse, and the three adjacent shelves allow you to store office supplies, files, photo frames and plants. Choose from a number of different finishes.

13. This status protects your laptop from overheating

Working with your laptop directly on a stable surface can cause it to overheat (especially if your computer is on the older side). Keep cool with this fan-friendly fan stand. The stand is adjustable at an angle and also raises the computer so that it is in a more comfortable viewing position.

14. This footrest that will keep you comfortable while you sit

The moment you work on your desktop with this adjustable angle and height footrest to give you the most supportive position – just use your foot to adjust. The footrest is a great way to promote blood flow and reduce the pressure from the spine and tailbone while relaxing your legs.

15. Stand for keeping your tablet at eye level for easy viewing

Maybe you’re using your phone for a video conference, or maybe you’re taking a break and watching a funny video – whatever, this phone stand is the ideal accessory for both work and play. The arm rotates full 360 degrees, and the device keeps the device steady on any flat surface.

16. The coffee maker dispenses one cup at a time

Cook the coffee one cup at a time with this coffee machine served this unit. It produces up to 10 grams with one pack of coffee and up to 14 grams with ground coffee, and the included basket is reusable. This is a great way to keep your coffee game warm and fresh all day long.

17. This charging station that keeps all your devices turned on

Remove the ubiquitous cable problem and use this charging station to power all your devices while keeping everything tidy and tidy. With slots and ports that can charge up to eight devices at once, the station is compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

18. The digital timer that helps you manage your time more efficiently

Working in uninterrupted bursts is a great way to manage your time, and this digital timer is an ideal way to help discipline yourself. With 50-second to 99-minute settings and an easy-to-read display, it will keep you on track and then bring you the needed break as soon as the alarm sounds.

19. This chair comes in fun colors, bright colors

With a bright pop of color, this stool adds a touch of funky cheer to your home environment. The seat is sculpted for comfort and features maximum airflow connection. The sturdy chrome frame has wheels so you can roll anywhere you want, and the lever allows you to adjust it to your desired height. Choose from other fun colors like silver, red and lime green.

20. These smart bulbs that you can control from your phone

Make the switch to LED really worth installing these smart bulbs that you can control with an app on your smartphone, so you can set them up, dim or brighten them up to 50 feet away. You can also connect it to your Google Home device if you want to voice them, although a smart home hub isn’t necessary to turn them on. Each order comes with two.

21. Extender that turns one USB port to 7

If you ever run out of USB ports for all your electronics, this USB hub that gives you seven more ports is for you. It is designed to provide high-speed charging for any power-connected device, but you can turn each port on and off individually to save electricity, and LEDs indicate which ports are in use.

22. This cute shirt that is enough for zoom calls but fits like a dressing gown

This loose-fitting fitness shirt is a real winner when you want to feel comfortable, but still need to look a little complicated for video calls. The crew neck shirt features bishop sleeves and is made of soft, stretchy material that moves when you do so. Catch it in four muted colors.

Available sizes: X-small – XX-large

Available colors: four

23. This aromatherapy diffuser that adds instant relaxation

Add an aromatherapy appointment to your day with this essential oil diffuser. It boasts a small footprint perfect for any space, and the nine-hour runtime will last throughout a long work day. Simply add your favorite blend of oils to help boost energy and focus, or use essential oil to keep you feeling chill.

24. Vintage inspired table lamp in five colors

A good design creation can make all the difference in your workspace, and this vintage-inspired desk lamp will certainly add a touch of old-school industrial chic to your space. The stand is made of durable metal, the stand has an adjustable angle arm and a touch sensor for on and off. Choose from five colors: mint, lavender, gold, white and gray.

25. The wall-mounted organizer saves space

Save space on your desktop and quickly eliminate clutter with this desk organizer that easily adjusts to your wall. Made of sturdy steel, it has three compartments for storing pens, pencils, notebooks, files, paper and other small items. In addition, networking helps you easily find exactly what you are looking for.

26. An area rug that adds bright color to your space

Add a cheerful color throw to your workspace, along with a little padded comfort, with this rug in the low-pile area that comes in a sun-yellow color, as well as six other colors, like rust, navy and gray. Designed with 100% hand wool, it features a striking geometric design that complements any space.

27. Those scissors that are a step above the rest

Having spent so many years with the same number of scissors I went to college with, I will never forget what a discovery my first real scissors were. Now you owe it to yourself to these scissors that feature ultra-sharp, titanium-enhanced stainless steel blades, as well as hand-worn padded handles. Each order comes with two pairs.

28. A kitschy notebook that helps you stay motivated

Remind yourself how great you really are with this 1970s-inspired notebook that reads, “I don’t have time to be amazing.” (That’s right.) The vertical pad gives you writing space, and also gets you in a good mood.

29. The side panels of the screen give you more room for all those sticky notes

This memo board clips alongside your computer monitor, and features a powerful clip that holds up to 30 sheets of paper. This is a great way to keep track of eye-level reminders so you don’t have to run a bunch of papers to find what you need.

30. This compact organizer for your files and even your printer

With a large enough drawer to hold all your files, this compact filing cabinet provides plenty of storage space. It also has a built-in shelf for smaller items, and the top of the closet is a great landing spot for your printer. Plus, the wheels at the bottom allow you to roll this closet wherever you want.

31. This cart is the perfect storage solution for any home office

A rolling cart is incredibly versatile and loaded with industrial charm, and is the ideal storage solution for any home office space. The cart is perfect for fitting all the little groceries on your desk, and you can roll the cart so you sit right next to you. Available in six colors, it’s easy to add an extra personality to your space.

32. This handheld surface is great for brainstorming activities

Make brainstorming sessions at the next level and so does the desk table. It includes 20 sheets of large sticky labels that you can tear and post on the walls to reflect your ideas (and your built-in genius). These things are the biggest thing since sliced ​​bread to generate ideas or flowchart.

33. These colorful pens that will definitely enhance your creativity

Color can play such an important role in creating a positive mood, and with this colorful pen set, you are sure to get a boost in creativity and productivity. These removable pens are filled with fast-drying gel ink and include rubber grips for easy writing and smudging. Each set comes with 12.

34. This movie will make your hair video call ready

It may be nearly impossible to keep yourself ahead of these conference calls, but this movie makes it easier. Made of satin ribbon, the turban style finish can be used to dress your look (or hide unwashed hair), and it can also be styled with various updates like braids and ponytails.

35. A liter-sized fan to ensure your space is never compressed

With dual speed controls and fully adjustable airflow, this desktop fan offers the ultimate in custom-made cooling to maintain comfort while working. Available in four colors – black, pink, white and baby blue – it is compact enough for even the smallest work spaces in the house, and the fan head folds down for easy storage.

36. The sections of the cable that prevent the cable from passing the heaver

Much fanciful than your average cable management system, mint and cool gray triangular cable sections are a great way to coordinate all your needs. Made of durable rubber, they can be attached to any hard, flat surface and can hold cables up to 6 millimeters in diameter.