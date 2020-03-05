“365:-repeat-the-year”-provides-some-levity-to-the-suspense-introducing-lee-joon-hyuk-and-his-team

“365: Reset the Year” follows ten men and women who “reset” their lives, returning to a working day precisely 1 yr prior in hopes of attaining a improved lifestyle or avoiding a existence-switching incident. This mystery-survival drama stars Lee Joon Hyuk, Nam Ji Hyun, Kim Ji Soo, and Yang Dong Geun, among many other individuals, with a storyline jam-packed with pressure from start to finish.

But of course, as with any thrilling drama, there desires to be some kind of levity to make the tense scenes hit that a lot tougher. New stills from MBC exhibit the lighter side of “365: Reset the Yr.” We get that levity by Lee Joon Hyuk and his Staff 1 crew, formed by Ryu Tae Ho, Lee Sung Wook, Yoon Hye Ri, and Ryeo Woon.

Of course the “resetters” who aspiration of a ideal daily life will present their human wishes and the psychological warfare, but the empathetic bonds they share with the people today all-around them. Lee Joon Hyuk performs Hyung Joo, one particular of the 10 individuals who decides to just take up the possibility to reset his lifetime and return to one particular yr in the previous.

The new stills demonstrate Hyung Joo’s romance with the associates Solid Workforce 1, a detective unit with whom Hyung Joo is very close. There is crew leader Heo Jang Il (Ryu Tae Ho), the father-like chief who thoroughly appears to be out for his group Park Seon Ho (Lee Sung Wook), a role product to Hyung Joo and a veteran detective who is constantly the initial one particular on the scene the no-nonsense robust-lady Jin Sa Kyung (Yoon Hye Ri) and the rookie detective who appears up to his group makes Nam Shortly Woo (Ryeo Woon).

The shut bond that Hyung Joo shares with his team is revealed in the stills by their chemistry, from the equivalent expressions that Yoon Hye Ri, Lee Sang Wook, and Ryu Tae Ho make, to the hilarious bromance that Lee Joon Hyuk and Lee Sang Wook emanate.

“365: Repeat the Year” is set to broadcast every single Monday and Tuesday at eight: 55 p.m. KST and will premiere on March 23.

