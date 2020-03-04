37-12-months-old’s-suspicious-demise-in-porterville-ruled-a-homicide-right-after-autopsy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office claimed that an autopsy has been completed on 37-year-old Reyna Castillo, and her dying has been dominated as a murder.

Deputies had been referred to as to 37-yr-previous Reyna Castillo’s property on East Westfield at all-around 5: 30 p.m. Monday.

Even though the sheriff’s business claims they are unable to launch a specific induce of demise nonetheless, they can say she was not shot, but fairly experienced some other sort of trauma that led to her dying.

Since of all those results, this is now a homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s officers say it truly is even now very early in that investigation, but they’re speaking to people today who knew Castillo and hoping to keep track of down the man or woman who killed her.

“I suggest, she has a spouse and children that desires solutions, and that is what we want to give her,” claims Tulare County Sheriff’s Lt. Joe Torres.

The sheriff’s place of work believes Castillo was last noticed alive on Sunday evening.

She did not exhibit up for do the job early Monday morning, so authorities believe she was probable killed amongst Sunday evening and Monday early morning.

Anybody with details is requested to speak to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Workplace at 559-802-9563.