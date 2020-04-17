37% of Hawaii’s labor force files unemployment claims

More than one-third of Hawaii’s workforce has filed unemployment claims, according to the latest state data as the islands effectively shut down large sectors of the economy to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said Thursday that 244,330 claims have been filed since March 1.

Hawaii’s workforce has numbered about 660,000 for most of the past year.

Judith Ramirez and her husband are both among those dealing with the stress and uncertainty of not knowing when they will be able to resume working.

She is a housekeeper at Waikiki’s Sheraton while her husband is a journeyman electrician. Each has been filing for unemployment in recent weeks, with some assistance from the unions, UNIT HERE Local 5, after the hotel is temporarily closed.

Ramirez said he is most concerned about being able to pay off mortgages and maintain health insurance. He said they can manage to cover utilities.

“I worry every night, every day because I don’t know that this COVID or this pandemic is going to end soon,” Ramirez said.

Her husband worked for the hotel for 27 years. She has been working part-time since she gave birth to their youngest child last year. For now, they will be insured at the hotel for the next three months because her husband worked the required number of hours to qualify in March. But they do not know what will happen next. They expect the hotel will extend their coverage.

“We need help to beat this together. After all, if this pandemic is over, we can all go back to work and help each other,” he said.

More than 100 hotels have closed across Hawaii as the flow of travelers has slowed to a trickle. Late last month, Hawaii began requiring all travelers to quarantine themselves for 14 days after arriving. Many retailers and restaurants are also closed to adhere to social distance rules.

According to data from the US Labor and Training Administration, the number of unemployment applications filed in Hawaii last week dropped nearly 35% from the previous week to 34,693.

Compared to the same week last year, applications rose 2,975.6%

Hawaii recorded 541 cases of the disease on Thursday, including nine people who died.