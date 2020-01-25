37-year-old man charged with double murder against Crawley Down after discharge from hospital

A man has been charged with murder after a double death at Crawley Down.

Daniel Appleton, 37, of Hazel Way at Crawley Down, was released from hospital Friday January 24 and later charged with two counts of murder by Sussex police.

Appleton had been to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he was on respiratory assistance and at one point described as being in critical condition.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the deaths of Sandy Seagrave, 76, of Kiln Road, Crawley Down and Amy Appleton, 32, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down.

Forensic pathologists on Hazel Way at Crawley Down

They were both found dead outside a Hazel Way home after police were called to the address at 10:18 a.m. on Sunday, December 22.

Amy Appleton was an “incredible and dedicated teacher” who gave “110% to her students”

(Image: Sussex Police)

Amy Appleton’s family, who was a teacher, described her as a “beautiful daughter, sister and caring friend” in a moving tribute.

Speaking of Sandy Seagrave, her family said, “She was one of a kind, an eccentric character who was stubbornly independent, fiery, courageous, and fearless.”

Sandy Seagrave hailed as brave and courageous by his family

Appleton is still in custody and will appear in Crawley Court on Monday January 27.

.