375-tips-received-in-search-for-missing-tennessee-toddler

by: CNN Newsource
Posted:
/ Updated:
(CNN) – After two arrests and 375 tips, baby Evelyn Boswell is still missing.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted another photo of the missing 15-month-old. The tweet also mentions the tips.
Law enforcement says two people have been arrested in the case. They’re Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother and William McCloud.
They’re due in court Monday after being taken into custody in North Carolina Friday.
Evelyn is the focus on a state-wide Amber Alert. She’s been missing since December.
