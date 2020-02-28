38-percent-of-individuals-will-not-invest-in-corona-mainly-because-of-coronavirus

We really should not have to explain to you beer has nothing to do with the pandemic

We’ve presently been about this: the coronavirus does not have nearly anything to do with Corona beer. This ought to be common sense — a world-wide pandemic that affects the higher respiratory technique with symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath obviously is not simply just the outcome of throwing back a number of too several brewskis. Even so, as CNN reviews, two new surveys exhibit that Individuals are still anxious about the Mexican beer in the wake of the lethal virus.

5W General public Relations polled 737 beer drinkers in America and discovered that 38 percent stated they wouldn’t invest in Corona “under any circumstances” because of coronavirus considerations, and yet another 14 % stated they would not buy a Corona in community. A different study from YouGov uncovered that consumers’ intent to buy Corona dropped to its most affordable concentrations in two many years.

Constellation Brand names, which owns Corona, said in a statement that they are confident that consumers “understand there is no backlink amongst the virus and our company.”

“Sales of Corona stay extremely strong and we respect the ongoing help from our admirers,” Constellation Brands spokesperson Stephanie McGuane informed CNN. “Our advertising with Corona is constant with the campaign we have been running for the very last 30 a long time and is based off robust consumer sentiment.”

