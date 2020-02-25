&-#-39-he-definitely-speaks-for-himself-&-#-39

%MINIFYHTMLae966f1997facd5f5761dff5a1ee2ccb11%

The previous Democratic presidential prospect is grateful for the responsible verdict issued by the jury in the Harvey Weinstein superior-profile sexual assault trial.

Hillary Clinton has welcomed the condemnation of his political donor, motion picture magnate Harvey weinstein, for sexual assault and rape of the third degree.

Following the conclusion of the demo in Manhattan, New York Metropolis, on Monday, February 24, 2020, Weinstein, who was the moment a fundraiser entire of stars for the presidential strategies of the former First Girl of the United States, faces up to 29 decades in prison for felony expenses.

Speaking at the Berlin Movie Pageant in Germany on Tuesday, the place he is advertising his new documentary sequence, "Hillary"Clinton told Variety the jury verdict," he seriously speaks for himself. "

He added: "Of course, it truly is a little something that persons have looked at and followed, simply because it was time for an accounting and the jury located it obviously."

Weinstein was one of Clinton's most significant supporters in Hollywood and reportedly contributed close to $ 1.4 million to his profitable 2016 presidential campaign.

When Wide variety asked him if the verdict will make politicians assume much more meticulously about the donations they accept from enjoyment magnates, Clinton mentioned he would not assume it will "awesome" the donation process.

The politician ongoing: "He contributed to the campaign of all Democrats: he contributed to the Barack Obama campaign, the John Kerry marketing campaign, the Al Gore campaign, everyone's campaign. I don't know if that should really make any person else lead to political strategies, but it really should certainly place an finish to the type of actions for which he was convicted. "

Hillary premieres on the Hulu streaming assistance on March 6.