[&-#-39-i-am-not-scared-of-becoming-different-&-#-39]

Half of Rae Sremmurd has partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti to start a assortment of men’s heeled boots that released at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami.

Swae lee He needs other gentlemen to know that it is perfectly wonderful to don significant heels. The rapper has not long ago partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti to start a selection of large heels for gentlemen, and regardless of the risk of him turning out to be the focus on of the World wide web joke, he looks not to regret his choice.

Speaking to Footwear Information, Lee was requested why he selected to assistance a design and style these types of as heeled footwear for males that are something that male rappers you should not ordinarily dress in. In reaction, half of Rae Sremmurd He reported: “Quite a few [rappers] are scared to use shit. They want to believe about the old means and put a restrict on that shit. I am not fearful of staying diverse.”

He went on to say about the collection: “I was accomplishing something to go in excess of someone’s entire body, to finish their outfit, the shoe completes a search. It really is up to me to make the most key aspect of the outfit, so it was incredibly different. Now I’m assisting people with their nicely-becoming. This is their image. That is important. ” He also admitted feeling excited about the collaboration since it was a aspiration moment appear accurate for him.

“Even as we grew up, we applied to rap about Giuseppes. Everyone in the community cherished them,” Lee advised the publication. “We could not afford to pay for it, so you ended up a true high-close man if you utilised Giuseppes. You had been heading to make a whole lot of sound and get attention if you utilised them.”

Lee declared his collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti previous thirty day period as a result of an Instagram put up. The assortment, which features a few distinct pairs of heeled boots, was introduced for the duration of the Super Bowl weekend at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami. Rapper “Sunflower” appeared through the start, donning a pair of bubblegum pink heeled boots.