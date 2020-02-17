[&-#-39-sonic-the-hedgehog-&-#-39-notes-the-greatest-weekend-of-opening-of-the-box-office-environment-for-videogame-variations]

With an outstanding $ 57 million, the movie starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden outshines the previous record holder & # 39 Detective Pikachu & # 39 at practically $ three million.

"Sonic the Hedgehog"It has broken US box place of work documents for movie recreation variations with an outstanding opening weekend of $ 57 million.

The motion picture, starring Jim Carrey Y James Marsden, beat the prior record holder "Detective Pokémon Pikachu", for virtually $ 3 million.

The film is projected to deliver a four-day gross revenue of $ 68 million for the duration of Presidents Day, earning it just one of the best openings for the weekend.

The film also raised $ 43 million overseas, giving it a overall world-wide box office environment collection of $ 111 million.

"Sonic" shot down "Birds of Prey: And the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn", which falls to two at the US box business office with a second just take of $ 20 million the second weekend.

"Fantasy island","The photograph"Y"Poor Boys for Lifestyle"full the new very first 5.

The 10 best motion pictures at the box workplace of the weekend from February 14 to 16:

"Sonic the Hedgehog"- $ 57 million "Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"- $ 17 million "Fantasy island"- $ 12.four million "The photograph"- $ 12.two million "Bad Boys for Lifestyle"- $ 11.3 million "1917"- $ 8 million "Jumanji: the next level"- $ 5.7 million "Parasite"- $ five.five million "Dolittle"- $ 5 million "Downhill"- $ 4.6 million

