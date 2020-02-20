[&-#-39-you-place-gucci-mane-up-&-#-39]

WENN / Derrick Salters / Instar

In weighing the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, the spitter of & # 39 Soul Survivor & # 39 claims in an Instagram video clip: & # 39 We are not in the jungle, you never have to eliminate your brother to eat & # 39 .

Up News Data –



Young jeezy has joined a record of hip-hop stars who discuss soon after the murder of Pop Smoke. Arriving at his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 19, the rapper posted a movie of him urging folks not to get rid of each individual other for a dwelling, only to discover on their own currently being identified as a hypocrite.

In the video in dilemma, Jeezy stated: “We have to do far better gentleman, what do we do? At the stop of the working day, gentleman, we are all kings. We are not in the jungle, you do not have to eliminate your brother to try to eat. Those days must getting been remaining powering. They print revenue each day. Each day. Use. We have to do much better. ”

%MINIFYHTMLf2b8a5af24d4b06baeaf188215e3960911% %MINIFYHTMLf2b8a5af24d4b06baeaf188215e3960912%

He also requested anyone who listens to concentration on fostering adore and neighborhood as a substitute of loathe and jealousy. “We’re kings, baby. Let us be kings,” rapper Soul Survivor added, mentioning yet another murdered rapper, Nipsey Hussle. “We have to correct it, man. We just missing Nipsey by a little ignorance and we occur back again right here once again. Occur on gentleman. I’m supporting you, I want to see all people acquire. Actual chat.”

Some folks agreed with Jeezy and praised him for speaking, when others imagined that the message must not arrive out of his mouth given his previous with Gucci Mane. “You sent folks to eliminate Gucci Mane and you failed. Ideal information, completely wrong messenger,” mentioned one particular, ahead of clarifying, “Well, will not get rid of him. But to take his chain & # 39 So Icy & # 39 and anyone died” .

Anyone repeated: “Jeezy def well prepared Gucci to be killed … IN AN INVASION AT Home,” while a different said: “Now we are Kings, but we set 20K for everyone who gets the Gucci chain.” An additional also reminded him of the incident, “Now Jeezy, we really don’t fail to remember when you place a $ 10K bag to Gucci for his chain that resulted in the dying of your Pookie friends.” A person additional particular person wrote equally: “I love messages and all the things but we will not forget about that you attempted to do Gucci the identical way on the day.”

Jeezy and Gucci strengthened for the to start with time in 2005, when the former stated he was never paid for his physical appearance on “Icy.” Afterwards, he introduced a music identified as “Stay Strapped” in which he positioned a $ 10,000 reward on the Gucci chain. Later on, the rigidity shot up in between them when four satisfied Gucci Mane in a stripper’s home and tried using to steal it. Gucci grabbed his gun and shot one of the assailants.