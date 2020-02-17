[392 law enforcement liaison officers for faculties in Sabah]

Sabah law enforcement management department head SAC Zabidi Mohd Zain mentioned this collaboration between the Education and learning Ministry and Royal Malaysia Law enforcement experienced considerably helped faculty authorities to verify prison things to do in their premises. ― Image by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 17 — A complete of 392 law enforcement officers have been assigned to main and secondary schools in Sabah as university liaison officers as element of crime avoidance efforts.

Sabah police administration office head SAC Zabidi Mohd Zain claimed this collaboration among the Training Ministry and Royal Malaysia Law enforcement had considerably aided college authorities to look at prison pursuits within their premises.

“But most situations of violence and other crimes (involving learners) took place outside university hours and were being over and above the control of the university authorities.

“There ended up also scenarios of students remaining associated in crimes like rape outside the house the college compound,” he explained to reporters immediately after the launch of the state-amount Jom Ke Sekolah programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Likas below now.

Zabidi explained aside from checking out faculties at the time every two months, the police liaison officers also observe the faculties under their care and perform criminal offense prevention talks. — Bernama