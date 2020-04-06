3M will manufacture 55.5 million masks each month for U.S. healthcare professionals, according to Trump.

Subscribe to Fortune’s Outbreak Newsletter to compile daily articles on Coronavirus and its impact on global business

“Thus, 3M’s story has been very happy,” Trump said at a White House press conference on Monday.

Mr Trump said he had invoked defense production laws to ban the export of supplies needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, causing a battle with 3M and allies, including Canada. He uses the law and public pulpits to commend companies who believe they are not fully cooperating with government efforts to combat the virus.

3M did not immediately respond to voicemail for comment.

The company initially opposed the government’s request to halt the export of protective masks, stating that the move would cut critical supplies to neighboring countries and raise “serious” humanitarian concerns.

