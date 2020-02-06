3rd annual fundraiser to commemorate the 17-year-old who fought bone cancer on March 21

LINCOLN, Iowa (KWWL) – The memory of Noah Ohrt lives on through the many lives that he touched in his all too short life. After two successful annual fundraisers to help other families who are going through a cancer fight, Noah Ohrt’s loved ones are preparing for the third annual fundraiser for Noah’s love.

17-year-old Noah Ohrt from Gladbrook died in 2014 after a long struggle with the rare bone cancer Ewing sarcoma. It is important for his parents, Ed and Kathy, and Kyleah Dugan, Noah’s girlfriend, to help other families who are going through what Noah and she did. Then the idea for a fundraiser came up. The first year fundraiser, which took place in January 2018, was very successful and raised over $ 10,000. And last April’s fundraiser raised over $ 13,000.

“We were able to help other families fighting Ewing’s sarcoma and other children’s organizations that help families,” said Kathy Ohrt, Noah’s mother. “Donations were also made to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, the Dance Marathon, and the Childlife Program. Also to the children’s cancer camp at the Children’s Cancer Connection in Iowa.”

Many people who loved Noah are working hard to prepare for the 3rd annual fundraiser for Noah’s love on March 21st. Ed, Kathy and Kyleah join Noah’s entire family, as well as Kyleah’s parents and family. It will be at Lincoln Amvets Hall in Lincoln (110 Main St.). As in the past two years, they will have a silent auction, dinner, and live music. The silent auction starts at 4.30 p.m., dinner starts at 6.30 p.m. and music at 8:30 p.m.

Entrance tickets cost $ 15 per person (children under 12 years $ 10 per person) or $ 20 at the door. Tickets can be bought at Hometown Foods in Gladbrook and at Trunck’s Country Foods in Reinbeck.

You can also find information on donations and tickets at Noah’s love Facebook page, the Event Facebook pageOr contact Ed Ohrt: 641-751-3879; Kathy Ohrt: 641-751-3135; Kyleah Dugan: 319-464-6224; Lisa Dugan: 319-464-2684.

Noah Ohrt



Noah loved nature; He enjoyed riding a dirt bike, snowmobiling, fishing and sitting around the campfire with his friends. He was active in the Gladbrook Gals & Guys 4-H Club of the Junior Bowling League and a member of the Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Noah loved soccer and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He could make everyone laugh and was an inspiration for everyone who knew him. – From Noah’s obituary