3rd horse euthanized in 3 days after being injured in Santa Anita park

ARCADIA, California – Another racehorse died on Sunday in Santa Anita Park, making it the third death in three days in the park.

Santa Anita officials confirmed that a horse, which had trained in the park on Sunday morning, died but did not immediately provide details.

A horse named Tikkun Olam suffered catastrophic injuries, but the riders and other horses were not injured, an official told Eyewitness News.

The news of the death came when the demonstrators returned to the park to demand once again the ban on horse racing.

This follows the deaths of two horses in the past two days in the park, which has come under scrutiny since a series of horse deaths published since 2018.

There have now been 42 horse deaths in the park since December 2018.

The 4-year-old gelding, Incontainable, was “humanely euthanized” after suffering a fractured right ankle, according to an alert on the circuit’s website.

Another horse, a 6-year-old gelding named Harliss, was also euthanized on Friday after fracturing his right front ankle during a race, bringing the total number of deaths on horseback to 41 since December 2018.

The season opened at the end of last month with the announcement of the death of a 3-year-old gelding named Truest Reward after being injured in training.

As the new season opens, another horse dies in Santa Anita – 38th death in past year

The City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.