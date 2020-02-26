3rd-times-the-charm?-chipotle-unveils-new-queso

(CNN) – Chipotle unveiled the third iteration of its queso.

The fast-casual chain first added the melted cheese dip to its menu in 2017.

Customers complained its texture was too gritty, so it released a tweaked version a few months later.

Now, it’s launching a whole new recipe, with a big visual difference: the new queso is white instead of yellow.

“Queso Blanco” is made of Monterey Jack and white cheeses, and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers.

