3rd times the charm? Chipotle unveils new queso

By
Nellie McDonald
by: CNN Newsource

Posted:
(CNN) – Chipotle unveiled the third iteration of its queso.

The fast-casual chain first added the melted cheese dip to its menu in 2017.

Customers complained its texture was too gritty, so it released a tweaked version a few months later.

Now, it’s launching a whole new recipe, with a big visual difference: the new queso is white instead of yellow.

“Queso Blanco” is made of Monterey Jack and white cheeses, and serrano, poblano and chipotle peppers.

