3rd TSA officer at Orlando Intercontinental Airport assessments positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A few Transportation Safety Administration Officers at Orlando Global Airport have tested for favourable for the coronavirus.

Two of the optimistic circumstances ended up announced Friday by TSA officers, though the first optimistic scenario was introduced past weekend.

“TSA confirms these days that two further Transportation Protection Officers who perform at Orlando International Airport have examined good for the COVID-19 virus. One particular officer is resting at dwelling and the other is obtaining health-related treatment at a hospital. TSA staff members who have appear in make contact with with the officers in the course of the previous 14 days have been notified and presented direction on subsequent techniques,” a statement from TSA reported.

TSA officials mentioned stability checkpoints at the airport continue being open and the company is performing with the Centers for Disorder Command and Avoidance and the Orange County Office of Health to check the scenario.

