$ 4.1 Million in U.S. Military Equipment uncountable in the Syrian War, Some Because of ‘Trump’s Unexpected Withdrawal’

U.S. Army failed to properly calculate $ 4.1 million in equipment during the war against the Islamic State in Syria, according to a new report published by the Pentagon Office of Inspector General.

Published on Thursday, the report noted that 79 pieces of equipment provided by the theater (TPE) were not adequately calculated, some because of poor internet connections, and some because of President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to withdraw U.S. troops. from a war-torn country.

The OIG report said that 1,124 equipment including vehicles, laptops and communication devices worth $ 45.6 million were taken from Syria in August 2019. Of the 192 equipment that left Syria through the Erbil Redistribution Property Property Accountability Team facility, valued at $ 6.9 million, and tracked by OIG, 79 items worth $ 4.1 million were not recorded correctly.

While no items in the sample were missing, OIG projected that the Army did not account for 559 items in total, based on findings from a sample of 192 items.

Sixty-nine of the equipment were not accounted for because “internet connectivity issues” prevented personnel from properly detailing transfers in the Army War Reserving Placement System. The other 10 equipment were not properly calculated due to the “unexpected withdrawal” of US forces from Syria ordered by Trump in December 2018.

Trump surprised the international community and his own military officials when he ordered US troops to withdraw from Syria at the end of 2018. The president wrote on Twitter, “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, the only reason I was there during the Trump Presidency.”

The decision was criticized by key members of the two sides in the US, who warned that leaving the country would create a power vacuum that would allow the remaining elements of ISIS to be reformed.

Then Defense Secretary Jim Mattis resigned on the withdrawal proposal, telling the president in a letter that he had “the right to a defense secretary whose views are more in line with you on this and other matters.”

Trump goes back to his withdrawal orders and U.S. troops still in Syria. Most of what remains is now assigned to defend the oil fields in the east of the country against the remaining ISIS fighters. In January, the president told Fox News, “I left the army to get oil. I took oil. The only force I have is taking oil.”

This photo shows American troops on the M4 highway in the city of Tal Tamr in the northeastern province of Hasakeh on the border with Turkey on January 24, 2020.

DELIL SOULEIMAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty