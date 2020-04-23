4.4 million American business owners in the United States have sent for Medical Assistance

(WASHINGTON) – More than four million unemployed workers sought U.S. unemployment last week as jobs grew across a growing economy, the government said. on Thursday.

Nearly 26 million people have now sought the help of the unemployed within five weeks of the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, forcing millions of workers to close their doors. About one in ten American workers have now lost their jobs since mid-March, until now the worst record-breaking crisis. Economists predict that the April unemployment rate could be as high as 20%.

A large number of regional jobs have turned the U.S. economy into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. after the economy, which ended in 2009.

The difficult economic results following the closure of the virus have sparked protests in large cities in the state from the public’s asking for companies to reopen. Some governors have begun to take sanctions despite warnings from the health authorities that it can act quickly without causing other diseases. In Georgia, gymnasiums, hair salons and hair salons can reopen on Friday. Texas has reopened state parks.

And yet those reopening areas will not cause much of a death sentence, especially if Americans are too strong to leave their homes. Most people say they prefer to follow the house-to-house instructions and believe that it does not matter if social norms will be taken anytime soon. And there is likely to be more layoff coming from small and medium-sized enterprises that have tried but failed to receive a loan from a federal grant program.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits is 16 million, more than the previous 12 million figure set in 2010, shortly after the 2008-2009 recession. This figure shows people who have access to the Internet or telephone application systems in their states, are accepted for benefits and are actually recruiting researchers.

In some states, many bloggers have failed in their quest to obtain applications. Among them are millions of independents, contractors, giggles and self-employed individuals – a group of workers who are now eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time.

“This is a great loss for families and small businesses,” said Aaron Sojourner, an economist at the University of Minnesota. “He is above them and there is no fault in them.”

Just about every major industry has suddenly been hit by bad layoffs. Economists at the Federal Reserve estimate that hotels and restaurants have spent most of their jobs – $ 4 million since February 15.

The construction process has hit more than 9% of its operations. So it’s kind of including dealer, shipping and utilities, Fed statistics. The group consisting of data management and online publication cut 4.7.

When the government reported April’s actions on May 8, economists expect it to reflect the loss of the living. Economists at JPMorgan are predicting a loss of 25 million jobs. That’s almost three times the total loss of the Great Recession.

The two-billion-dollar federal system that was signed into law last month has made millions of giggles, contractors and self-employed people new to the unemployment benefits. But most states still do not approve of unemployment claims from these workers because they are still trying to count their system to do so. As a result, many people who have lost their jobs are not counted on the horizon because humanitarian aid applications are still pending.

Among them is Sasha McVeigh, a singer in Nashville. Growing up in England with her love of country music, she spent years flying to Nashville to play music until she won a green card and then went on forever for the last two years. McVeigh remained active until the city closed its music clubs in mid-March.

Since then, she has been applied for unemployment benefits but has so far received nothing. To make ends meet, she is being sought for some of the support available to musicians from the workplace, conducting some live concerts and pushing sales sales.

By spending money toward the shortage, McVeigh said, “I have succeeded almost as much as keep myself in the water.” But she worries about what will happen in the coming months.

