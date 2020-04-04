4 acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder rearrested pending enchantment | Entire world

Pakistani policemen stand guard outdoors the Central Jail, exactly where Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh is on loss of life row for the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl, in Hyderabad February 12, 2016. — AFP pic

ISLAMABAD, April 4 — 4 adult males acquitted in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan have been rearrested and will keep in jail while prosecutors attractiveness the ruling, officers stated.

A Pakistani courtroom sparked US outrage on Thursday immediately after it overturned the death sentence of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh as nicely as the convictions of 3 alleged accomplices in the 2002 murder.

Pakistan’s interior ministry mentioned late yesterday the 4 would stay in jail even though prosecutors enchantment their acquittals in the country’s Supreme Court docket.

The guys have been rearrested and will be detained “for a period of a few months pending submitting of the appeal”, the interior ministry reported.

The statement reiterated the government’s “commitment to abide by due system beneath the guidelines of the country to provide terrorists to task”.

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Avenue Journal when he was kidnapped in Karachi in January 2002 when investigating a tale about Islamist militants.

A graphic online video demonstrating his decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in the town nearly a thirty day period afterwards.

Alice Wells, the major US diplomat for South Asia, referred to as the overturning of the sentences “an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere”.

She welcomed yesterday’s decision to charm.

“Those accountable for Daniel’s heinous kidnapping and murder will have to confront the entire measure of justice,” Wells wrote on Twitter.

US Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo tweeted that the US would not ignore Pearl.

“We continue to honour his legacy as a brave journalist and desire justice for his brutal murder,” Pompeo said.

Pearl’s killing provoked worldwide revulsion at the time, placing strain on Pakistan’s then military governing administration just as it was hoping to remake its impression subsequent yrs of backing for the hardline Islamist Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan. — AFP