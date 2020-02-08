4 arrested in Downers Grove tried carjacking

Four people were charged after allegedly trying to steal a car and shooting a person in western Downer’s Grove on Wednesday.

Lamourice Shepherd and Dywane Hendricks, both 21, are accused of criminal attempt to aggravate vehicle hijacking, aggravation of firearm separation, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated illegal use of a weapon, DuPage County state law firm said. Hendricks is also faced with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a criminal.

Lamourice ShepherdDuPage County Sheriff’s Office

Two boys are also faced with felony indictment attempts to aggravate vehicle hijacking, the state law firm said.

Officers were called to Webster’s 7400 block around 4:15 am for reports of gunfire. Researchers heard that a resident of the house was warming up his car when they saw a vehicle stop in front of the house. Two people got out and walked to the car.

Two residents confronted them, the attorney’s office said. When the suspects returned to their vehicle, one of them shot at the female resident but did not hit her. The vehicle ran away.

The Darien police saw the vehicle near 75th Street and Cass Avenue a short time later, prosecutors said. The suspects led officers on a chase to the I-55 that ended when the vehicle crashed on King Drive in Chicago.

Shepherd, Hendricks and two minors were taken into custody and two weapons were recovered, according to the prosecution. Hendricks is being held on bail for $ 500,000 and Shepherd is being held on bail for $ 750,000.

The boys are being held until their next lawsuit later this month, prosecutors said. The men appear in court on 2 March.

