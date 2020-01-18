4 best practices to keep in mind for your AR ad campaign

AR continues to establish itself as a popular form of marketing and advertising, which is projected to reach $ 8.8 billion by 2023, according to ARtillery Intelligence. This is not a surprise, as AR advertising proves to be far more effective than other marketing channels, showing conversion rates of 20-80%.

While most AR advertisers up to this point take the form of sponsored promotions and lenses on platforms like Facebook and Snapchat, even the form of AR advertising is expanding. Google recently released 3D display ads, opening product promotion opportunities through AR effects, such as virtual testing or product visualization. Facebook, on the other hand, now supports “try” ads in its News. By clicking on an ad, users are directly connected to the Facebook camera, where they can try products and even make purchases by clicking on a Call to Action (CTA).

As with any emerging technology, the arrival of AR advertising begs the question: will it really work? The answer is that, like any other marketing and advertising channel, you need to follow some best practices to ensure the success of your AR campaign. In this article, we’ll look at some of these best practices and tips to help you with your next AR campaign.

1. Have a clear goal in mind.

The first step is to figure out what you are trying to achieve. Clarity around your needs will give you a better idea of ​​what kind of AR result is right for you and what the right platforms and CTAs will be.

Here are four types of AR advertising goals

A. To update

AR is a great way to educate consumers about your brand as it allows you to immerse them in your story. AR is a particularly great way to educate users, as they are 70% more likely to retain brand information when delivered through AR compared to traditional advertising methods.

For example, this campaign by TAP Airlines immerses users in the city of Lisbon, promoting the city as a landmark destination, while also informing users of the airline as a choice for commercial flights.

B. For display

Another great function of AR is to allow consumers to visualize your products. This can be either in the form of virtual tests using a face filter or by visualizing products with a global effect.

One of the most popular examples of virtual ad testing was Kylie Jenner’s lipstick filter on Instagram. This was a simple filter that allowed users to try different shades of lipstick without feeling advertised. The result was great exposure and she wrote about her lipstick line, which almost certainly led to increased sales.

C. Adaptation

One of the strongest advantages of AR is its ability to instantly immerse the user in AR content, providing a personalized experience that users are more likely to share with their fans. This is illustrated by one of the Poplar campaigns produced for British rapper Big Shaq, which allowed fans to sing in his final track. It generated over 25 million impressions, all organic. The key here was to produce a result that was embargoed and fun for the user to participate in. The word-of-mouth buzz snowballed from there.

D. To Gamify

Mini-games or interactive experiences can increase consumer engagement, such as this effect from Nestlé / Purina, released as part of the #uptomischief campaign. The result allowed users to engage with their favorite cat Felix through three interactions: jump, leg and roll.

Nestlé put some ad spend behind it and achieved 5.8 million paid impressions, with an average playback time of 30 seconds. 25 percent of users interacted with the effect, which included collecting or sharing the experience.

2. Go for a simple idea

One of the biggest mistakes brands make when dipping their finger in AR is to exaggerate things. AR results do not have to be very elaborate to succeed. In fact, the opposite is often true.

The most important thing is to create a result that works within the bounds of technology as it is right now. It’s also worth noting that different platforms support different types of interactions, so what you can technically achieve on Instagram may not be realistic for Web AR.

If your goal is to create an experience that is useful (updated or visualized) or fun (personalized or standardized), the resulting AR effect must be unforgettable and easy to access, understand and share.

3. Give the right instructions and prompts for action

Marketers often forget that AR campaigns, like any other type of campaign, require careful thought, planning and a clear call to action. AR is also an emerging technology that not everyone fully understands.

Therefore, it is particularly important to provide guidance to users on how to use the AR experience. You may need to literally write in the experience what the user has to do (eg “click here”, “flip camera”, “look around”, etc.).

Also, think carefully about what the user would like to do once the interaction with the experience is complete. If it is a virtual test ad for a product, can you include a call to action that directs them to your site, where they can make a purchase? Or if it’s a social outcome, can you ask them to share it with their friends?

4. Promote the experience through other channels

Lastly, as with any other marketing campaign, your AR experience must be shared through regular marketing channels: social media, email, content, magazines, billboards, etc.

An example of this principle comes from the BBC, following the recent launch of its Dark Materials series. One of its AR campaigns has allowed users to increase outdoor advertising ads with Snapchat. Snapcode appeared directly on the signboard, where users could detect it and watch a bear escape the picture (see here).

Aladdin the Musical in London also used its digital channels to promote a Facebook portal. To increase loyalty, they offered a pair of free tickets to use the result more creatively. This led users to record the experience and then share it with their followers.

The Top 4 Best Practices to Remember for Your AR Campaign by Cristina Ferrandez first appeared on AR Insider.