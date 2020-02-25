FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) — A 4-12 months-outdated Fullerton woman battling an inoperable brain tumor received a specific shock.

Sydney Johnston has a priceless reaction when her mom usually takes off her blindfold to clearly show her a new playset.

The business Roc Strong basis amazed the household with the playset in their yard.

Sydney’s mom, Could Johnston, claims the playset will convey her daughter joy and enable the household to escape the reality of preventing most cancers.

More than the earlier several days, Roc Reliable has designed playsets for four Southern California small children fighting cancer.