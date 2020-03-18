4 coronavirus cases claimed in Spokane County, 1012 statewide

March 17, 2020 3:38 PM

Erin Robinson

Posted: March 17, 2020 3:38 PM

Current: March 17, 2020 3:49 PM

OLYMPIA, Clean. — The number of COVID-19 circumstances in Spokane County rose to 4 on Tuesday, whilst the statewide whole surpassed 1,000.

The Washington Condition Division of Wellbeing documented 1,012 cases, with 52 fatalities statewide.

King County remained the space strike hardest with 569 instances. Snohomish County reported 254.

The bulk of individuals seriously impacted by the virus are men and women above 60 years aged.

For most men and women, the virus brings about only moderate or reasonable indicators, this kind of as fever and cough. For some, specially more mature older people and persons with current overall health issues, it can cause extra severe sickness, together with pneumonia. The large greater part of persons get better from the new virus.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill allotting $200 million to fight the coronavirus. He also imposed rigorous new principles to help gradual the spread of COVID-19. He mandated an fast two-week closure of all dining places, bars and leisure facilities, even though rising the limitations on substantial gatherings.

The new orders went into effect Monday night time and will be in location by the conclude of the month.

Linked: Coronavirus Guide: Being up-to-date on conditions, who to contact and how to put together

Browse: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak