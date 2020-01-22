4 dead after plane crash and fire near Corona municipal airport, authorities say

CORONA, California – Four people were killed when a plane crashed near Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday, causing a small wildfire.

The plane crashed on the east side of the airport, according to the Corona Police Department. The officers responded to the incident around 12:11 am and discovered the plane engulfed in flames.

Officials said the plane was trying to take off when it hit a fence at the end of the runway and overturned. The 80 gallons of fuel the aircraft was carrying spilled over the vegetation, igniting the flames which burned 1/4 of an acre.

A man in his hangar across the airport rushed to the scene to try to help him after hearing screams.

“There was smoke and it was pretty hot … Me and my boyfriend were going to try to get them out but we couldn’t get closer than 10 feet,” said Matthew Keenan. “It just burned too much, there were moving airplane parts”,

The airport was closed as crews continued to assess the damage. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.