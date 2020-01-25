4 dead and burning tents after Iraqi cleric withdraws support for protesters – KGET 17

BAGHDAD (AP) – Iraq has cracked down on anti-government protesters who have occupied key public squares for months, killing four protesters Saturday in a country rocked by political unrest and violence.

Security forces torched protesters’ tents in southern Iraq and reopened public spaces in Baghdad just hours after a powerful Shiite cleric dealt the movement a major blow by withdrawing support, prompting supporters to leave the camps.

Security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition to disperse protesters during an operation to clear two places in Baghdad, killing one and injuring 44, medical and security officials said. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with regulations.

In response, protesters called for more people to take to the streets.

Three protesters were killed in the southern city of Nasiriyah after a day of altercations between protesters and security forces on a road connecting the province to oil-rich Basra in the south.

Activists said that the presence of followers of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and his militia had protected the demonstrators. With this cover missing, many in the 4-month-old movement feared the worst.

Al-Sadr withdrew support after tens of thousands of his supporters organized a separate anti-American program. Friday’s rally in a neighboring Baghdad neighborhood, which most anti-government protesters did not attend. A spokesman for the clerk said that the protesters had insulted those who participated in the anti-American. assembly and even obstructed access to that of southern Iraq.

The succession of events occurred during a political clash over the nomination of the next Prime Minister, and they sent a clear message to the elites: the streets of Iraq were the domain of al-Sadr.

“He recovers the coat of the populist leader with a grassroots base capable of mobilizing large crowds,” said Fanar Haddad, senior researcher at the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore.

In Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the anti-government protest movement in Baghdad, protesters said they were afraid of what would happen next.

“We are all alone now,” said Mustafa, 24, who asked that his full name not be used because he feared retaliation.

The protests criticized government corruption, high unemployment and Iranian influence in Iraqi politics. Security forces crackdown has killed at least 500 protesters since October 1.

Iraq has also been shaken by US-Iranian tensions that peaked when an American drone struck Iranian General Qassem Soleimani this month outside Baghdad Airport.

Al-Sadr said he believed the protesters he broke up with were “supporters of me and Iraq”.

“I express my disappointment and regret for all those who doubted me among the protesters in Tahrir Square,” he said in a tweet Friday evening. He also accused them of being “tools paid for abroad”.

But Sheikh Salah al-Obaidi’s spokesman said supporters of al-Sadr “will be neutral, neither with them nor against them”.

The unrest after supporters of al-Sadr pitched their tents and the calm of his anti-Americans. The rally highlighted the cleric’s ability to manipulate the street during a critical period in Iraqi politics, analysts said.

The political blocs have yet to agree on a consensus candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in December under pressure from protests.

“For him, it’s a question of political capital and relevance,” said Sajad Jiyad, director general of the Bayan Center, a Baghdad-based think tank.

Sairoon’s Al-Sadr, which won the most seats in the May 2018 federal election, rejected all of the candidates proposed by the rival Fatah bloc. His show of force on the street is one way to get the next prime minister to present a pro-sadrist program to the government, analysts said.

“Al-Sadr has shown that he can take a large number of people to the streets – asking his supporters to withdraw last night shows that he is the force behind the protests and can end them if necessary”, a said Jiyad.

Following Al-Sadr’s decision on Friday, riot police burned down a protest camp on a central plaza in the southern city of Basra on Saturday morning, two activists said.

“The protest square is now controlled (by the security forces), after using force,” said activist Nakeeb Lueibi. “This is considered a betrayal by the al-Sadr bloc. … There will be no peace after what happened in Basra last night. ”

In Baghdad, the main squares and roads that had been the center of protest violence have reopened for vehicle access, according to a statement from Baghdad Operations Command. This included the vital Mohammed al-Qasim Expressway, Tayaran Square and al-Nidhal Street.

The Ahrar Bridge, which had been partly occupied by protesters, has also reopened and concrete blocks have been removed from al-Khilani Square.

Protesters feared that security forces would enter Tahrir Square.

“(Al-Sadr statement) gave the government the green light to suppress the protests,” said Husanien Ali, a 35-year-old protester.

Others have said they will remain resistant.

“We have called more people to join us in Tahrir,” said Noor, a protester who only gave her last name for fear of reprisals. “We are rebuilding the tents.”

Protesters continued to occupy bridges leading to the heavily fortified green area.

Associated Press writer Murtada Faraj contributed from Baghdad.