4 free agents who have to return in 2020

The Houston Texans will have to make some important decisions in the 2020 NFL off-season, and some of those decisions are pending free agents.

Houston Texas general manager, head coach and all-round decision maker, Bill O’Brien, has some important franchise decisions to make in this 2020 NFL off-season, as any decision he makes will affect the franchise in some way.

The Texans have many players who still have free agents if they don’t sign until March 18. Some of the players have been in the franchise for a few years now and it might be their time to leave. Others, who were in the squad last season, see it differently than their colleagues from the group of freelance agents, because they still have a high priority for the team and can not only do that, but also make a positive contribution.

Houston has to do everything to become a Super Bowl champion one day, and why not 2020 this season?

For that, O’Brien doesn’t have much room for mistakes. In fact, he has no room for error, as the Texans will face six teams in the twentieth season who qualified for the playoffs last season.

One of these teams will be Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and we all know how things went in the regular season (a Texan win), but we also know how the Texans did in the playoffs.

With a free hand perspective, there are players like Lamar Miller, Darren Fells and Johnathan Joseph who are very solid veterans, but are players the Texans have to thank to find employment in the NFL?

Next, four players are highlighted who have played for the team last season and need a new contract to play games and bring the Texans 2020 success.