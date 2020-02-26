4-injured-including-2-year-old-following-crash-involving-dump-truck

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 2-year-old has been taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert following a crash on East Hillsborough Avenue involving a dump truck and two other vehicles.
According to the Tampa Police Department, one of the cars caught fire after a dump truck traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue crossed the median, striking an SUV and another car.
Officials with Tampa police say a total of four people have been taken to a local hospital.
Currently, Eastbound Hillsborough Avenue is closed between 34th Street & 40th Street as officers investigate the crash.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
