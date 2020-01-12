4 Iraqi soldiers injured by rocket at air base

Loading...

BAGHDAD – Four Iraqi military personnel were injured on Sunday in a rocket attack targeting an air base just north of Baghdad where US coaches were present until recently, Iraqi security officials said.

The attack with at least six rockets came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house American forces, without causing casualties.

There are no Americans currently at Balad Air Force Base and there were none during the attack, according to a spokesman for the coalition. The base had hosted US trainers, advisers and a company that provides maintenance services for F-16 aircraft, according to an Iraqi defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with regulations.

The recent heightened tensions between the United States and Iran were unleashed last month when a rocket attack killed an American entrepreneur at a base in Iraq. The United States blamed this and other attacks on Iranian-backed militias.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet on Sunday that he was “outraged” by the attacks.

“Outraged by reports of a new rocket attack on an Iraqi air base,” he tweeted. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Iraqi government to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable.”

“These continuing violations of Iraqi sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must stop,” he added.

The attack on Sunday injured an Iraqi Air Force officer and three enlisted men, Iraqi security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Rockets landed on a restaurant inside the air base, officials said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The base is located approximately 80 kilometers north of Baghdad.

A statement from the Iraqi army’s official media office confirmed the attack, but said eight rockets had hit the base and two officers had been injured. The difference in accounts could not be immediately reconciled.

The United States and Iran have recently withdrawn from escalating tensions after the murder of General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general-in-chief, in an American air strike in Baghdad. A senior Iraqi leader of an Iranian-backed militia was also killed.

Iran’s retaliatory attack on the death of Soleimani has hit two Iraqi bases, Ain al-Asad and Irbil, where US troops are based.

The limited Iranian strikes appeared to be mainly a show of force and eased tensions that had threatened to make Iraq a proxy battlefield.

