[4-ladies-hospitalized-following-faculty-bus-slams-into-power-pole-in-elysian-park,-topples-electrical-wires]

ELYSIAN PARK, Calif. (KABC) — Four scholar passengers had been transported to a clinic following a faculty bus struck a electricity pole Wednesday early morning in Elysian Park, the Los Angeles Fireplace Section said.

The collision was reported soon just before seven: 30 a.m. in the 500 block of West Solano Avenue, toppling many electrical wires, the LAFD mentioned in a statement.

“All people is out of the auto and obvious of the hazard,” the news release explained.

At least 9 young children ended up assessed by firefighter-paramedics at the scene, and four ladies were hospitalized in good condition, according to officials. The women were being about 12 a long time previous.

The trigger of the crash was not known.