4 Oahu residents to disembark Pacific Princess cruise ship in Honolulu Harbor on Monday

Four Oahu residents are getting off of the Princess Pacific cruise ship scheduled to arrive in Honolulu Harbor on Monday, state officials said.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the ship was docked at the port of Melbourne, Australia, on March 28, and that no passengers or crew had landed there. The ship has no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, and when it arrives in Honolulu, it will be at sea longer than the 14-day incubation period.

The four Oahu residents – two couples – will be subject to medical and temperature screening by paramedics when they leave the ship, and will shuttle directly from the port of their home to their mandatory start, 14-day quarantine, state officials the said.

The Pacific Princess will be stopping for one day in Honolulu to renew and rethink the title before heading to her final destination in California. The remaining 111 passengers and all crew members of the Princess Pacific will not be allowed to leave the ship while in Hawaii by order of the director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

On April 18, another ship – the Seabourn Sojourn – is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu Harbor. No passengers are on the ship, and no one will be allowed to leave the ship in Hawaii. The commander must also report health concerns before entering Honolulu Harbor.

The ship was last in port for fuel and provisions in Melbourne, Australia, on March 29. No one is leaving the vessel at this time, and there is no confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 associated with the Seabourn Sojourn, state officials said. The ship is tentatively scheduled to leave Honolulu for California the same day it arrives.

According to state orders, all passenger cruise ship reservations to Hawaii were canceled on April 30.

