4 out of 10 gun owners leave one unlocked at home

According to a new survey, four out of ten gun owners have at least one gun at home that is not locked up, even when there are children in the home.

To come to this conclusion, researchers surveyed nearly 3,000 people in 10 cities in Washington State between 2015 and 2018 while waiting for a free weapon store – locker or trigger lock.

While many of the participants stressed the need for such security events for guns, 40 percent said they had at least one gun at home that was unlocked, 39 percent said they kept a loaded gun at home and 14 percent said they kept all their guns loaded and unlocked.

The presence of children in the apartment did not affect how people kept their guns, as the results showed.

“Even in this population, who apparently had some interest or awareness of firearm safety, there was a high prevalence of unlocked firearms,” ​​said study author Aisha King, who was a graduate student at the School of Public from the University of Washington and as an intern at the Harborview Injury Prevention & Research Center’s INSIGHT summer research program.

The study was published in the February issue of Preventive Medicine.

The storage of locked and unloaded weapons is associated with a more than 70 percent reduction in the risk of accidental and self-inflicted injuries among young people, the researchers found.

The study found that almost all participants stated that they wanted to use the free gun protection within the following week.

Some gun owners believe that younger children don’t know where guns are stored and how to access them, but according to King, currently a project coordinator at Columbia University, this is not always the case.

“Children often know,” King said in a university press release. “In addition, guardians believe that training young people or older children is enough to protect them, and that training means that they don’t have to lock their weapons. Unfortunately, many young people are at high risk of suicide and unlocked weapons help this risk – regardless of education. ”

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on weapons in the home.

Copyright 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.