Forty percent of Republicans say the threat of a corona pandemic is “excessive,” while another 10 percent are unsure – a drastic difference from other Americans surveyed.

A Yahoo! News / YouGov’s poll released on Thursday found strong party differences over some key public health issues and the state of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the most intense and disturbing gap, on the question of whether a respondent believes that “the threat of COVID-19 has been exaggerated?” 40% of Republicans said “yes”, compared to just 18% of all others combined – Democrats and independents.

The poll also looked at inequalities between people who specifically voted for the President Donald Trump in 2016 and those who voted Hillary Clinton, and found that while majorities in both groups followed the locking instructions, Trump’s voters were much more likely to violate them:

When we are about to comply with the measures to lock forward, the gap between the two camps is even more intense. A full 82% of Clinton voters say they will keep accommodation orders at home all the time. Only 54% of Trump voters say the same. Thirteen percent of Trump voters openly admit that they will not. another 13 percent say they are “not sure.” (Twenty percent of Trump voters say they are not subject to locking orders.)

The poll also found that Trump’s voters are “19 points less likely than Clinton’s voters to say they have strictly complied with existing home stay regulations.”

Some of the other party divisions were somewhat less surprising, if still significant.

For example, only 24 percent of Republicans say they trust the world-renowned expert on infectious diseases. Anthony Fatsi more than they trust Trump on disease-related issues, compared to 60 percent of all others combined.

Another 26% of Republicans said they trusted Fauci and Trump “almost the same”, while 50% said they trust Trump more than Fauci – again, for Covid-19.

When asked “What comes closest to your view on ‘shelter’ orders?”, 32% of Republicans said “Treatment is worse than disease”, twice as much as 17% of all others polled. same.

Thus, the poll finds, in essence, that Republicans are almost separated over whether the Covid-19 pandemic is “excessive”, that more Republicans trust Trump. over Fauci in coronavirus, on the other hand, are less likely to have followed the mitigation guidelines so far or will follow them in the future.

It’s hard not to think about it.

