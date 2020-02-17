[4-people-today-billed-in-2015-hickman-county-murder]

Close

An investigation by Unique Brokers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the 2015 murder of a Columbia gentleman has resulted in the indictment of 4 Middle Tennessee individuals on various fees, including 1st degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, in accordance to a TBI press launch.

At the ask for of 21st District Legal professional Normal Kim Helper, TBI Unique Brokers commenced investigating the murder of Paul ‘JR’ Hayward, who was uncovered shot to death on the aspect of Freeway 230 in Hickman County on Dec. 27, 2015, according to the TBI.

The victim’s auto was found the pursuing working day at a bar situated in Columbia. Through the class of the investigation, Agents formulated info that indicated that Hayward had been the focus on of a prepared theft endeavor, and that Lyndsey Barnes, Jamie Swarthout, Mustafa Slater, and Tramell Sparkman were the folks accountable for his demise.

On Feb. 5, the Hickman County Grand Jury returned indictments versus individuals four persons.

All 4 listed below were served with charges:

*Lyndsey Barnes (DOB 09/11/1998): Two counts Very first Diploma Murder, 1 count Attempted Robbery, 1 count Aggravated Kidnapping, 1 depend Theft Conspiracy. At present held in the Hickman County Jail.

*Jamie Swarthout (DOB 02/25/1993): Two counts First Diploma Murder, one depend Attempted Robbery, a person depend Aggravated Kidnapping, one particular count Robbery Conspiracy. Now held in the Maury County Jail on unrelated expenses.

*Mustafa Slater (DOB 01/25/1996): Two counts To start with Diploma Murder, one rely Attempted Theft, one depend Aggravated Kidnapping, just one depend Robbery Conspiracy, one particular depend Work of a Firearm in the course of Risky Felony. At present held in the Maury County Jail on unrelated expenses.

*Tramell Sparkman (DOB 04/26/1989). Two counts First Degree Murder, one depend Tried Theft, one rely Aggravated Kidnapping, a person rely Robbery Conspiracy, just one depend Work of a Firearm all through Dangerous Felony, one depend Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon. Presently held in the Davidson County Jail on unrelated prices.

