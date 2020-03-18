4 Points To Observe For As “Find Me In Your Memory” Gears Up For Its Premiere

MBC’s new drama “Find Me in Your Memory” is ready to greet viewers tonight!

“Find Me in Your Memory” will be a like story involving Lee Jung Hoon (Kim Dong Wook) a news anchor with hyperthymesia (a issue that gives persons the capability to remember an abnormally vast total of their lifestyle ordeals in vivid detail) and Yeo Ha Jin (Moon Ga Young), a rising actress who has neglected some of the most significant times in her daily life as a psychological protection mechanism. In this article are 4 issues to watch for as the drama begins.

“Hyperthymesia anchor” Kim Dong Wook and “Issue maker actress” Moon Ga Young satisfy

Kim Dong Wook will participate in the function of Lee Jung Hoon, a news anchor with hyperthymesia, when Moon Ga Younger will take on the position of Yeo Ha Jin, a renowned actress often producing the headlines. He will transform into a chilly and intellectual character and she will be a self-assured individual who does not care what others consider and has a pretty attraction you just cannot aid but enjoy. These two completely opposite people are positive to develop a entertaining story to adhere to with the synergy they share.

“Dependable” Kim Yoon Joo and “Detailed directing” Oh Hyun Jong

Screenwriter Kim Yoon Joo and director Oh Hyun Jong are coming alongside one another. The screenwriter has co-composed dramas like “Queen Inhyun’s Man” and “Nine,” and also wrote “20 Decades Old” and “Dual,” which were being loved by viewers. Becoming a member of her is director Oh Hyun Jong, who labored on “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” and “Two Cops,” and the pair hope to captivate viewers with their perform.

Yoon Jong Hoon – Kim Seul Gi – Lee Joo Bin to Jang Young Nam – Lee Seung Joon – UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk

A cast of proficient actors are prepared to wonderful viewers. Kim Dong Wook and Moon Ga Younger will be joined by Yoon Jong Hoon participating in the charming psychiatrist Yoo Tae Eun, Kim Seul Gi participating in Moon Ga Young’s manager and young sister Yeo Ha Kyung, and Lee Joo Bin taking part in Lee Jung Hoon’s to start with really like Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon. Jang Youthful Nam is the information director Choi Hee Sang, Lee Seung Joon is workforce chief Kim Cheol Woong, and Lee Jin Hyuk usually takes on the purpose of novice reporter Jo Il Kwon. They are also joined by Kim Chang Wan as Yoo Sung Hyuk and Gil Hae Yeon as Search engine optimization Mi Hyun to engage in real looking figures to attract viewers in.

The heartwarming romance among a male who remembers all the things and a female who tries to neglect almost everything

The keyword to view for in “Find Me in Your Memory” is “Memory.” Lee Jung Hoon’s hyperthymesia leads to him to keep in mind almost everything, so he should carry the pains of his earlier in his heart. In the meantime, Yeo Ha Jin attempts to overlook her past so that she can move on with her existence. The pair will warm people’s hearts as they consolation each and every other and heal each and every other’s wounds.

“Find Me in Your Memory” is established to premiere at 8:55 p.m. KST on March 18 and will be offered on Viki!

Enjoy the newest teaser for the drama down below:

