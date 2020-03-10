4 puppies Okay after St. Petersburg home fireplace

*Take note: The original press launch on this home fireplace was that at the very least one particular canine died in the hearth. The second update from the section stated four canines died. The 3rd update claims none of the animals have been injured.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A spouse and children and their four pet dogs are okay just after a household caught fireplace in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

The hearth started off close to 10:45 a.m. at the solitary-story dwelling on 80th Avenue North, St. Pete Fireplace Rescue claimed.

When hearth crews arrived on scene, they identified thick black smoke and flames coming from the front of the property. It took crews about 30 minuets to get the predicament underneath control.

No folks or animals ended up wounded.

The cause of the fire is below investigation.

“None of the household pets ended up injured or harmed through the fireplace this early morning. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue apologize for the miss out on data launched previously now.”

St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue

