4 reasons to watch Netflix’s “Cheer”

Netflix’s new “Cheer” documents probably didn’t catch the attention of many people at first glance, but the series is more than just a few young girls swinging their pom pomoms. The series tells the story of Navarro College’s passionate cheer program as they try to win a national title. The junior college is located in the small town of Corsicana, Texas, but has one of the best college honors programs in the country. If you’re on the fence about watching the series, here’s a list of four reasons you should be convinced.

It shows how cruel and exhausting the cheerleaders are

You’ve probably heard cheerleaders complain about how tough cheerleading is at least once in your life. You’re likely to roll your eyes and get on with your day, but this Netflix series proves just how demanding the sport really is. The Navarro team comes in daily with brutal practices. They do everything they can to perfect their routine in time for the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida. Many of them suffer injuries and end up being replaced before the big event. It is almost difficult to watch from time to time because you can really see how many kids they want to promote for their team. They have literally put blood, sweat and tears in this sport.

It shows you that everyone has a story

The Navarro team consists of about 40 people, but then occupies 20 for the competition team. The series chooses to focus on some of these members, which attract even more audiences. Morgan Simianer, Gabi Butler, La’Darius Marshall, Jerry Harris and Lexi Bruback show viewers how nostalgia has changed their lives in relatively significant ways.

Simianer was abandoned by her parents at an early age and raised by her grandparents. It’s the underdog in the whole series, so you just can’t help it but throw it away. Marshall and Bruback also had a hard time, but their cheerfulness gave them a way out to improve themselves. Butler grew up and made great success. As a result, her story focuses on the toll she has taken over the years, both mentally and physically. Finally, Harris is the team’s true glittering star. What he lacks in skill, he does at heart. He is everyone’s biggest supporter, though his sad childhood could easily make him bitter. These five kids prove cheerleaders are more than just a hobby. Everybody pushes themselves to the maximum to succeed, but they do it for each other.

It’s an emotional rollercoaster

Cheer will surely make you feel every range of emotions throughout the six-part series. You can’t feel sad when Simianer shares her dark past or when one of the team members doesn’t make the competition team. When another member falls during the pyramid and has to go to the hospital you cannot feel terror. But you can only smile when the team members talk about their love for their coach or about hitting that perfect routine. There are so many twists and turns in all the docuseries that it almost feels like watching a fantastic movie. The amount of obstacles the team faces is absurd, and the fact that they are able to push forward and not give up will surprise you. The whole theme will leave you wanting more.

Monica

Monica Aldama is both the coach and the heart and soul of the Navarro team. He is not afraid to lay down the law, but it is obvious that he cares about each of these children as if they are his own. Her goal is to win but also make her team proud. He doesn’t want to let them down, so he always does what needs to be done. It’s the epitome of a good coach. You can say that athletes love her and respect her. Simianer goes so far as to say he will “get a ball for Monica” at some point in the series. Aldama is a woman with patience and love but also determination. So even if you don’t love the idea of ​​a documentary, then at least you care about Monica.