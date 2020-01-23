4 South Side hospitals are planning to merge and build one hospital

Four struggling South Side Chicago hospitals would be merged into a single healthcare system with a new state-of-the-art hospital and numerous community health centers with a $ 1.1 billion plan.

Advocate Trinity Hospital, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, South Shore Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital – serving some of the poorest communities in the city – have been negotiating the transformation led by the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services since last year. , regulator the Medicaid program on which poorer patients rely.

The now approved, non-binding agreement must go before communities served as input, with community meetings starting from February. A final agreement is expected by the summer.

“Our individual hospitals will not be able to provide sustainable, high-quality care on the south side, given the difficult economic conditions we manage,” St. Bernard President / CEO Charles Holland told the Chicago Sun-Times during an interview with presidents of the four hospitals.

“We are very committed to working together to make this vision come true,” he said. “We have to respond aggressively to the need for better healthcare at tens of thousands of Chicagoans. By forging a system that can better respond to and deal with the chronic diseases that occur so deeply in our communities, we can really achieve greater health benefits and reduce significant inequalities in access to quality care and the resulting results. ”

A plan that requires hospital closure will undoubtedly bring controversy, coming years after community activists fought a hard fight for a trauma center at the University of Chicago, regretting the long distances to the nearest hospitals on the south side.

The 120-year-old lawyer Trinity has 205 beds. Mercy, the oldest hospital of 165 years old and the first academic hospital, has 402 beds. The 107-year-old South Shore has 136 beds. And the 115-year-old St. Bernard hospital has 196 beds.

The plan, which is being implemented over several years, requires that one new hospital, with up to six big-boxes, 30,000 to 50,000 square feet of diagnostic, outpatient care centers be built in the communities they serve – across Bronzeville to the Englewood districts, South Shore and Southeast Side Calumet Heights.

“We are absolutely committed not to close any facilities until a new facility has been built, and that could be a community health center,” said lawyer-president Trinity President Rashard Johnson, stressing that the construction plan will ensure no net loss in the 3,500 jobs at the four hospitals.

“We recognize that we are economic engines in the communities we serve, and we are proud of that. This is a substantial investment for our communities on the south side of Chicago, $ 1.1 billion, and our expectation is that we will increase the number of jobs and bring more than 300 new construction jobs, “said Johnson.

All hospitals recorded net losses in 2018 as the number of hospitalized patients decreased, along with the reimbursement from the government for both Medicaid patients and non-insured people. Mercy bled the most, with $ 68.3 million.

But the hospitals believe that the plan is also driven by the need to improve care for communities with significant health inequalities by providing comprehensive access to preventive care.

“We know that your life expectancy is very influenced by the zip code in which you live. We also know that the communities we serve have higher incidents of chronic diseases, as well as food and housing insecurities that contribute to the differences we see among residents on South Side, “said Mercy President Carol Schneider.

“This will help us better manage care here on the south side, keep residents in their community and be able to provide the right care at the right time through the community health centers so that we don’t see them alone when they get first aid. “

The merged health care system will have more negotiating power with insurers and suppliers and cover double costs, while benefiting from government and federal financing for transformative health care initiatives, as well as private philanthropic financing of health equality initiatives in affected communities.

“We are a small safety net hospital on the southeast side with significant financial challenges. We know the status quo is not working. No doubt this is the right thing to do,” said Tim Caveney, president / CEO of South Shore Hospital.

“We know that the road to the future is through transformation. But input from the citizens of the South Side is extremely important with this transforming plan. We are stakeholders within the community and we want the community to support this and help us shape our progress. With their help we know that our investments will be worth it. “