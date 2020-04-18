4 Sweet Ends In The “Pieces of Mind” That Make The Heart

The “Piece of Mind” is to get your audience excited every week!

The tvN show follows AI intelligence programmer Moon Ha Won (Jung Hae In) and classical recording engineer Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin) as he talks about his love for unconditional love.

Spoiler

Here are the last four scenes that show Moon Ha Won and Han Seo Woo doing the race:

Episode 4: Han Seo Woo’s confession of wisdom about his unwanted love

Han Seo Woo’s confession of love captivated the audience. The unmistakable love is reduced to a series of dialogues with the personalities and emotions of Kim Ji Soo’s (Park Ju Hyun) first love. After a shame too, Han Seo Woo explosion, “Very good. I’m happy you like them. I like caring for her and miss, and I’m happy with the others.”

Episode 5: Moon Ha Won’s answer to Han Seo Woo’s unrequited love

The ending of episode 5 makes the race of hearts a starting point for romance. Moon Ha Won knows the meaning of Han Seo Woo’s confession. In response, he said, “There is something I want you to do. You just have to play all day so I can find you.” Then he explained, “I can’t explain what that feeling is, but I need you, Seo Woo. Just stay.”

Episode 7: The desire to stay for each other

The ending unfolds a romantic relationship. When Moon Ha Won Han get so Seo Woo remains, she replied with a smile, “I could be the person that you stamp as desired.” Moon Ha Won replied, “I’ll stay with you too.” The sweet, eye-catching eye contact made the audience smile.

Episode 8: Honest and simple advice from Moon Ha Won to sleep with

Moon Ha Won’s honesty is back in the race. Moon Ha Won, who usually suffers from insomnia, knows that he slept well because of Han Seo Woo’s presence. Han Seo Woo comments that she also sleeps well because the new blanket is comfortable, and Moon Ha Won sweetly says, “No one uses the blanket, so if you want to sleep well, come anytime.” Han Seo Woo was on fire, and Moon Ha Won said, “I can hear what you think. Whatever you think is right.”

“Pieces of Mind” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. KST.

