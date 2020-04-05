4 The Moment of “I Will Be With You If The Weather Is Bad” Episode 9 & 10 That Passes Our Hearts

This week, we’ll have more episodes and fun from “I’ll Be With You If The Weather Is Not Good.” The love between Im Eun Seob and Mok Hae Won has officially blossomed and is finally spring for now. This is a look at four episodes from episodes 9 and 10 that lost their hearts.

Warning: spoilers the following episode.

1. When Eun Seob confirms her feelings

Mok Hae Won doesn’t seem to care that Eun Seob doesn’t feel like she does. She seems to have stopped him from trying to play, but Eun Seob sees her anger. Without letting her go, Eun Seob asks her to come back and tells her that the kiss wasn’t her fault.

This has been my favorite scene in the series so far. Music, camera angles, scripts, and actors all make this scene perfect. You can see the sincerity in Eun Seob when you look into Hae Won’s eyes. The way the sun looks into Seo Kang Joon’s brown eyes makes it a liquid moment. And if this is not perfect, he apologizes because he feels insecure. Love it!

2. The story of how Eun Seob first fell in love with Hae Won

Eun Seob remembers when he first fell in love with Hae Won. It was back when they were in high school and Hae Won was standing near the train tracks. Eun Seob watched from inside the station and then she liked him.

So we finally know how and when exactly Eun Seob fell in love with Hae Won and how much fun I had. Eun Seob is a sweet and wonderful example, so if you find love, find love like Eun Seob.

3. See the love that opens between OTPs

Now that Mok Hae Won and Eun Seob have come to terms with reality, they can express affection and express their feelings openly.

There are a lot of small moments in last week’s episode that will make you smile. Seeing these two after a while, the two were as ill as ever.

4. When Hwi misses Eun Seob

When Eun Seob left with his uncle, he didn’t know he was going home. Hwi (Kim Hwan Hee) is convinced that her brother will never return, so if he finds her tonight with a gift for her hand, he can’t help it.

“I liked you from the beginning. What do I get?

He is more than happy to see this side of Hwi, as he seems to be very happy and trying to make money for his brother. She is very affectionate, and this is a good reminder for Eun Seob about her real family. About seeing Hwi in pain, she could tell that Eun Seob was in love.

