4 things we liked and 2 things we hated about the first half of “Stove League”

You don’t need to know baseball to fall in love with “Stove League”.

The new SBS drama makes home runs in South Korea for one reason: it is sincere and addictive. In the first nine episodes, Dreams – still the worst professional baseball team in South Korea – is forced to undergo drastic changes, starting with a new general manager. GM Baek Seung Soo (Namgoong Min) not only turns everything upside down during the off-season, but it also shocks management staff and players with his wit, his cool personality and his kindness. Here are four things we liked and two things we hated about “Stove League” so far.

Warning: minor spoilers below!

LOVED: Baek Seung Soo’s spiritual returns

Stuck with corrupt staff and aggressive players, GM Baek Seung Soo faces difficult situations by distributing witty feedback with his dry sense of humor. You can’t help but feel frustrated (and happy) with Baek Seung Soo. No wonder “Stove League” is nothing like the American baseball movie “Moneyball”. Baek Seung Soo is more than a smart GM who uses statistics to make wise decisions. We can’t wait to find out more about the reasons why Baek Seung Soo is cold and kept with his sarcastic and hilarious feelings the next day.

LIKED: How drama promoted diversity and equality

It’s a boys club in the “Stove League” for sure. Operations team leader Lee Se Young (Park Eun Bin) shows disrespect while continuing to work without fear, stepping up whenever there is a fight or discrimination. She knows how difficult it is to be the first female operations team leader in the country on a professional baseball team, and her fiery personality and compassion are key assets to the team. Likewise, Baek Seung Soo’s brother Yeong Soo – a famous baseball data analyst under the pseudonym Robinson – is forced to endure capacitism in his daily life. Inspired by Jackie Robinson, he calmly manages capacitist remarks. Their determination and their struggles are simply a breath of fresh air in a sports K-drama.

LOVED: inspirational quotes

GM Baek Seung Soo is as cold as he is sympathetic to his players. In a way, her coldness stems from a need to be fair and is a defense mechanism for traumatic experiences. Although he barely talks or reacts the way his staff expects, Baek Seung Soo offers gems of wisdom and warmly comforts his players and coaches. He is the first to believe it: “I did not make you team leader to do a good job suddenly. I made you a team leader to continue what you were doing. His frustration with the arrogant and elderly staff is relatable: “Why should a seniority system remain in the professional world? “

LOVED: How baseball players and staff feel like family

We came for baseball and stayed for friendships.

Family dynamics and friendships in “Stove League” add another layer to “Stove League” and humanize the game more than moving pieces. For example, Robert Gil is not the main character, but his story has been beautifully written, and we are able to understand the problems that baseball players face abroad. It’s moving to see Baek Seung Soo defend his players and treat them with respect and dignity.

Hated: the slow pace in episode 1

The baseball game has broken down exactly why Dreams is failing and you can totally feel their frustration across the screen. But beyond the game, episode 1 spends too much time introducing the Dreams staff and too little to Baek Seung Soo. It’s a slow start, but this drama is worth it.

HATE: Long episodes of contract negotiations

Yes, GM Baek Seung Soo is very competent and can get into people’s minds before they even catch it. While we love watching Baek Seung Soo play mind games and get things done, the two episodes of contract negotiations dragged on.

Can Baek Seung Soo help Dreams win a championship? We can’t wait for the baseball season to start and for Baek Seung Soo to open up to his friends and family.

