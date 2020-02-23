[4 wounded in Garfield Park crash]

4 folks were being harm Saturday in a crash in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The crash took place just soon after four p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Pulaski Street, Chicago hearth officers stated.

One lady, 47, was taken to Mt. Sinai Healthcare facility in critical-to-vital affliction, fireplace officials said. An additional girl, 20, was taken to the identical hospital in very good-to-honest affliction.

Two men, 20 and 46, have been taken to Stroger Clinic in truthful-to-serious issue, hearth officials said.

Chicago law enforcement did not instantly react to a ask for for particulars about the crash.

This is a producing tale. Examine again for updates.