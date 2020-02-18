[4-year-old-girl-molested,-sexually-battered-by-pinellas-county-woman,-police-say]

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old Pinellas County woman was arrested Monday for domestic sexual battery and molestation of a 4-year-old girl, an arrest report states.

St. Petersburg police said Mariah Lynn Whynot admitted to illegal sexual activity with the child on multiple occasions Jan. 1 in Whynot’s bedroom.

The molestation occurred in the kitchen of the residence, the arrest report states.

For the safety of the child, Whynot’s address was redacted from the police report.

Whynot was arrested and charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

