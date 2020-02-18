[4-year-old girl molested, sexually battered by Pinellas County woman, police say]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[4-year-old-girl-molested,-sexually-battered-by-pinellas-county-woman,-police-say]

Courtesy: Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 27-year-old Pinellas County woman was arrested Monday for domestic sexual battery and molestation of a 4-year-old girl, an arrest report states.

St. Petersburg police said Mariah Lynn Whynot admitted to illegal sexual activity with the child on multiple occasions Jan. 1 in Whynot’s bedroom.

The molestation occurred in the kitchen of the residence, the arrest report states.

For the safety of the child, Whynot’s address was redacted from the police report.

Whynot was arrested and charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled

It Runs In The Family

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tuesday Morning Forecastd

Thumbnail for the video titled

Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift’s father

Thumbnail for the video titled

Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Mouth of the South’ Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss