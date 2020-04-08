“4 Years of Darkness”, Whether it’s Biden or Trump

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dc77zvYNFRw [/ integration]

Progressive internet star Cenk Uygur surrendered after death Bernie Saunders’ minutes after the end of the campaign, while stating that he wishes to see the President Donald Trump Uygur also said Sanders’ exit points to a “four-year darkness” if Trump or Biden dominate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the host of the Young Turks delivered a 20-minute monologue, promising “personal responsibility” and “a real analysis of what happened, so as not to blame other people but to deal with it,” as “what needs to be done.” to defeat Donald Trump. “

But first, he asked viewers to contribute to the show on his website, to “make sure the Young Turks are this progressive voice and now the light on what could possibly be at least 4 years dark, if you think Trump is,” the Biden, installation. “

Uyghur continues to keep its promise to report “some of the things that were not done right in the campaign” explaining to viewers that a “democratic machine” thirsty for “corrupt bribes” had been made against Bernie Sanders, but “it is up to us” “that Sanders failed to find a way to defeat the machine.

Uygur then spent a solid portion of the rest of his monologue running against the media for Sanders’ fraud, but again took responsibility for not knowing how to defeat fraud and the media.

As for how to defeat Trump, Uygur pointed to the screen and said, “This is your job!”, Addressing the Democratic Foundation. He said he hoped Biden had a plan, but accused Biden’s social media supporters of “giving excuses” not to win, and said the Biden plan was “let’s not talk about any of Trump’s problems, problems and let’s hope we can touch. “

He also claimed that the media was now waiting for Cenk Uygur and the young Turks to “excite the people” for Joe Biden’s candidacy and to do so by “lying”, but Uygur refused to do so.

Hughes concluded: “It’s up to you to win this election, it’s not for anyone else, and anyone else who says otherwise is a natural born loser who intends to lose the election, so I hope to God it doesn’t happen, and there They are good people in the Biden group and I hope they have a good plan and I hope they will nail it, because now it is their party. I enjoy it. “

And “Boom!” the dynamite went.

Watch the clip above through the Young Turks.

