40 contacts in Pune coronavirus tracking list – full news

The administration has formed five contact teams with 40 people who may have come in contact with the couple, who was tested for positive coronavirus in the city on Monday.

Deepak Mhaisekar, Pune Divisional Commissioner, said: “Teams consisting of officers of Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and District Police have been formed to contact persons who may have come in contact with two Covid-19 patients after they got here. “

As Dubai, the city from which the affected couple arrived in Mumbai, was not on the list of areas affected by the coronavirus, they were not shown. All international travelers have now been screened, the official said.

The administration said 40 people were with the couple on the way to Dubai.

“A list of 40 people who were with two patients was received and the district authorities were told to carry out a medical examination. These people are from different districts in the state. We appeal for calm and non-disclosure of patients or their workplace to protect their privacy. ”

Mhaisekar said at a news briefing on Tuesday that Naval Kishore Ram District Collector, PMC Additional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal and Joint Pune Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve were present.

Taxi driver Ola and one of the family members of the affected couple tested positive on Tuesday. The couple tested positive on Monday night. The driver was being driven by a married couple after returning from Dubai to India from Mumbai International Airport to Pune on March 1st. Three family members and the driver were isolated at Naidu Hospital and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing, according to officials.

Mhaisekar said the infected husband and wife are currently stable and under observation.

“The couple, who first reported a positive Covid-19 case in Maharashtra, were admitted to Naidu Hospital along with three family members and a driver. The couple arrived in the country on March 1 after a 15-day visit to Dubai. They boarded the Ola cabin from the airport. Mumbai to Pune. On March 8, one of the two started showing symptoms of infection and was referred to Naidu Hospital for examination. Their samples were sent to the NIV and tested positive. ”

There are currently six people, including five positive cases, in the isolation ward of Naidu Hospital.

“As Dubai is not on the initial list of 19 countries from which citizens have been screened, the married couple has not been screened at Mumbai Airport.

“The administration has formed five teams that include officers from the Revenue, Police, Health, Brihanmumbai City Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to monitor and find out the details of the 40 people who were traveling with the couple to Dubai. The administration also lists the persons who came in contact with the married couple at their place of work or the areas they visited to check on them as well, “said Mhaisekar.

A senior official said the duo started showing symptoms only on March 8, after which they contacted doctors, after which their samples were sent for testing.

Meanwhile, domestic helpers who worked for the housing society where the affected couple live said that residents of neighboring housing societies did not visit the society premises.

